USA Gymnastics Team’s Official ‘Goodest Boy’ Beacon Is Their Emotional Support Dog

Team USA’s women’s gymnastic team are set to be the stars of the Paris Olympics, but they had a little help getting there in the form of Beacon, the emotional support dog.

Beacon was a star in his own right at the Olympic Trials in June. 

The four-year-old golden retriever officially holds the title of ‘Goodest Boy’ with USA Gymnastics (USAG).

Beacon was tasked with helping the gymnasts and coaches keep calm as they prepared to compete during the trials.

He was kept busy after injuries on the first night ruled out two of the top prospects from the women’s team, and offered belly rubs and face licks to the other 

"He's tired now," said Tracey Callahan Molnar, Beacon's handler and also a former gymnast.

"I think we did important work. It was a rough night for some of the gymnasts, and I think Beacon helped celebrate the good stuff and be there and give support for the challenges."

