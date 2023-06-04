US Woman Finds A Creepy ‘Death Note’ In Pocket Of Secondhand Jacket

Thrift shopper JoAnn brought home the jacket only to find a small piece of paper in one of the jacket pockets.

The message read, “Bury me in this suit.”

“Thrift shopping JoAnn found this lovely red jacket and it had a note pinned in the pocket,” Scott Murray from North Carolina posted to Facebook.

The photo posted on Facebook garnered hundreds of comments, with many people upset to see that the wish had not been fulfilled.

“Well SOMEONE didn’t get their dying wish,” one person wrote.

“Oh, I hope she got buried in something wonderful,” another said.

“This is sad af. Beware. The dead owner might haunt you for her jacket. I sure as hell would ahaha,” another wrote.

“I’m gonna start putting this in the pockets of all the clothes I donate,” someone joked.