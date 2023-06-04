The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

US Woman Finds A Creepy ‘Death Note’ In Pocket Of Secondhand Jacket

US Woman Finds A Creepy ‘Death Note’ In Pocket Of Secondhand Jacket

We all love a good rummage through op shop racks, but one woman in the US got a little more than she bargained for when she picked up a lovely red blazer.

Thrift shopper JoAnn brought home the jacket only to find a small piece of paper in one of the jacket pockets.

The message read, “Bury me in this suit.”

“Thrift shopping JoAnn found this lovely red jacket and it had a note pinned in the pocket,” Scott Murray from North Carolina posted to Facebook.

The photo posted on Facebook garnered hundreds of comments, with many people upset to see that the wish had not been fulfilled.

“Well SOMEONE didn’t get their dying wish,” one person wrote.

“Oh, I hope she got buried in something wonderful,” another said.

“This is sad af. Beware. The dead owner might haunt you for her jacket. I sure as hell would ahaha,” another wrote.

“I’m gonna start putting this in the pockets of all the clothes I donate,” someone joked.

Mariners Win A-League Men Final And Ange Postecoglou Takes Celtic To The Treble
NEXT STORY

Mariners Win A-League Men Final And Ange Postecoglou Takes Celtic To The Treble

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mariners Win A-League Men Final And Ange Postecoglou Takes Celtic To The Treble

Mariners Win A-League Men Final And Ange Postecoglou Takes Celtic To The Treble

It’s been a huge weekend for Australian football fans.
At Least 288 People Dead After Train Crash In India

At Least 288 People Dead After Train Crash In India

At least 288 people have died in India's worst rail crash in more than two decades, officials say, after a passenger train went off the tracks and hit another one in an accident a preliminary report blames on signal failure.
We Have Not Been Cleaning Our Feet Properly, According To Experts

We Have Not Been Cleaning Our Feet Properly, According To Experts

Whether you love them or think that they're gross, feet aren't getting the attention they deserve in the shower.
Karen's Diner, Where Staff Abuse Their Customers, Closes Three Australian Locations

Karen's Diner, Where Staff Abuse Their Customers, Closes Three Australian Locations

Karen’s Diner, the restaurant where customers go to have staff purposefully insult them, is closing three locations in Australia.
Obscure Road Rule Costing Drivers A Hefty Fine And Three Demerit Points

Obscure Road Rule Costing Drivers A Hefty Fine And Three Demerit Points

A little-known rule is seeing drivers hit with a hefty $337 fine and loss of three demerit points.