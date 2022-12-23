US Woman Divides Opinion After Revealing She Cuts Off Broccoli Stems To Save Cash

Meia, who posts on TikTok as @mimicarter81, shared the now-viral video where she snaps the stalks off the broccoli before she pays, stating, “I’m only going to pay for what I’m going to eat.”

And, as with everything that goes viral, people have their opinions. Many came down on the righteous side of the argument, claiming that what Meia was doing was stealing, with commenters saying that they would be notifying the manager of the store she was at.

Others applauded the efforts of the savvy shopper, confessing to doing the same themselves and just as many took inspiration from it. “100 per cent you go, girl, don’t waste money; times are hard as it is,” one viewer said.

Where do we draw the line, though? Is it ok to peel the bananas and leave the skin behind? Or de-shell the nuts before we bag them and take them to the checkout? But then again, how happy would you be to pay for a loaf of bread if a large portion of the loaf was inedible?

We want to hear from you! What are your thoughts on this? Is it simply a smart money-saving hack, or is it blatant theft?