US Synchronised Swimmer Anita Alvarez Rescued By Coach After Fainting During Budapest Championship

Anita Alvarez lost consciousness during the final women's solo free event at the championships in Budapest, stopping breathing for two minutes.

US synchronised swimmer, Anita Alvarez, was rescued by her coach after fainting in the pool during her swimming routine.

Incredibly, Alvarez's coach Andrea Fuentes was able to dive in and rescue the athlete.

The event's lifeguards have been under fire after they failed to act, with the coach having to save the athlete herself as they watched. 

'It was a big scare. I had to jump in because the lifeguards weren't doing it,' 

Fuentes said afterwards. 'I was scared because I saw she wasn't breathing, but now she is doing very well. Anita is doing much better.'

The coach said she motioned to lifeguards for help, but they did not see her, 'so I jumped in myself. I went there as fast as I could. I went in even faster than when I was going for Olympic medals.'

Images of the US team can be seen calling for lifeguards to notice Alvarez was at the bottom of the pool. 

Alvarez unfortunately experienced a similar fainting spell in Barcelona last year. 

Speaking to Spectrum News, Alvarez after she explained she had been in the pool for 14 hours the day before the incident. 

'I didn't get enough sleep, honestly. By the time we got back, I had to be up at like 5:30 again the next morning to go back.' 

She described a sensation of being in a 'hamster wheel' before losing consciousness. 

Fortunately, Alvarez is doing well and has sustained no permanent damage or injuries. 

 

 

