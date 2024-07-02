The Project

US Supreme Court Rules Donald Trump Has Broad Prosecution Immunity

The US Supreme Court has found that Donald Trump cannot be prosecuted for actions that were within his constitutional powers as US president in a landmark ruling.

It is the first time there has been recognition of any form of presidential immunity from prosecution.

The justices, in a 6-3 ruling authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, threw out a lower court's decision that had rejected Trump's claim of immunity from federal criminal charges involving his efforts to undo his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

The ruling marked the first time since America's 18th century founding that the Supreme Court has declared that former presidents may be shielded from criminal charges in any instance.

"We conclude that under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of presidential power requires that a former president have some immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts during his tenure in office," Roberts wrote.

Immunity for former US presidents is "absolute" with respect to their "core constitutional powers," Roberts wrote, and a former president has "at least a presumptive immunity" for "acts within the outer perimeter of his official responsibility," meaning prosecutors face a high legal bar to overcome that presumption.

Trump hailed the ruling in a social media post, writing: "BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!"

With AAP.

