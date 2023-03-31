The Project

US State Nebraska Set To Pay For People To Get Wasted

If you're a heavy drinker who is low on cash, your time to feel useful is now. As long as you live in Nebraska, USA.

Rookie police officers are in need of building their skills in the profession, as one of those skills is dealing with boozed-up locals.

Well, Nebraskan bar flies, you heard them - your beer sculling skills are required for the good of your country!

The Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Centre is calling out for selfless seltzer-sipping citizens to volunteer their time and their livers to assist in the training of their new officers.

The trainees will be developing their skills in conducting sobriety tests, and you can't exactly do them on sober people, so another round, barkeep - the officers need this!

The callout has asked for eight to ten volunteers to drink for five solid hours before having the trainees deal with them.

All booze is on the state's dollar, so if you've been saving up to try the new cocktail crazes, now is a good time to relocate to Nebraska.

