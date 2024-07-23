US Secret Service Admits It ‘Failed’ In Grilling Over Donald Trump Shooting

The US House of Representatives Oversight Committee's Republican chair, James Comer, and top Democrat Jamie Raskin - normally bitterly divided on most issues - each called on Cheatle to step down.

"This committee is not known for its model of bipartisanship, and I think today we came together unanimously in our disappointment," Comer told Cheatle.

"We don't have that confidence that you can lead."

Raskin said Cheatle had "lost the confidence of Congress at a very urgent and tender moment in the history of the country, and we very quickly need to move beyond this".

During more than four and a half hours of often contentious proceedings, Cheatle called the July 13 shooting "the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades," comparing the breakdown to the 1981 attempted assassination of then-president Ronald Reagan.

But she repeatedly rebuffed calls to step down, saying at one point: "I think that I am the best person to lead the Secret Service at this time."

Monday's hearing marked the first round of congressional oversight of the attempted assassination at an outdoor campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.