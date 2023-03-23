US School Principal Resigns Following Complaints From Parents That She Showed Students ‘Pornographic’ Art

Hope Carrasquilla was teaching a sixth-grade class about Renaissance art, which included Michelangelo’s famous ‘David’ statue and the ‘Creation of Adam’.

Carrasquilla was principal at Tallahassee Classical School for almost a year when she was asked to resign or get fired, by the board chair Barney Bishop. So, she resigned during an emergency board meeting.

“He was more concerned about litigation and appeasing a small minority of parents rather than trusting my expertise as an educator for more than 25 years,” Carrasquilla stated.

She went on to explain that three parents complained that the lesson had upset their children. Two of the parents stated that they wished they had been warned about the lesson in advance, while the other described lesson as ‘pornographic’.

“Parental rights are supreme, and that means protecting the interests of all parents, whether its one, 10, 20 or 50,” Bishop responded.

Carrasquilla said that she had sent out a letter to parents ahead of the lesson, but a misstep in communication between her, the art teacher and the director of operations meant that parents never received a letter.

The board passed a new rule last month, mandating that parents will be notified two weeks ahead before any “potentially controversial” curriculum is taught, allowing parents to have a look over the content and photos connected to it.

It has been reported that Bishop said it was “not unusual in new charter schools to go through several principals” but confirmed to the New York Post that he did give Carrasquilla an ultimatum.