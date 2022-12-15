US Rapper Azealia Banks Says Australia Makes Her 'Utterly Miserable' After Cancelling Show Last Miniute

In a social media post, she said a previous concert in Brisbane was “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my f*****ng life”.

The rapper was due to perform in Melbourne and Brisbane earlier this week but both were postponed due to ‘visa issues’. She did, however, perform in Sydney on Sunday before rescheduling her Melbourne concert for this coming Saturday.,

However, on Tuesday, she announced that her Brisbane concert would be cancelled, saying; “I’m so sorry you guys – actually I’m not sorry – but listen: last time I was in Brisbane, and y’all threw shit on the stage and damn near almost f*****g hit me in the face with a fucking bottle of soda or whatever that S**t was,” Banks said in a video.

“That was the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life, and right now I’m on a really good track.”

“Sydney and Melbourne are the only cities I really want to play. Y’all got a whole different culture around here. I am too far away from home … I am a beautiful black woman, and I am not going to get in front of some audience of white people for them to be throwing shit at me. I am so not sorry. I am not sorry at all. Brisbane, y’all are just going to have to take the L and smoke it,'' she continued to say.

Hours later, she said the performance would go ahead with extra security, saying, “Any and everything that can be considered a [projectile] must be checked in at coat check. No keys, no coins, no hair brushes, no vape pens, no lighters. No drinks on the dancefloor. The minute something stupid happens, I’m leaving.”

Before saying this was her ‘farewell tour' of Australia.

She went on to say, “After this run, this will be my very last time touring Australia. This place makes me utterly miserable, and I’m too black and beautiful to have a bunch of white people in my face playing with me over their WEAK ASS CURRENCY.”

Soon after, her production company, Point Productions, said that ticket holders would get refunds, and the concert was cancelled ‘due to unforeseen circumstances.’