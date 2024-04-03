The Project

US Prison Inmates Suing After Being Banned From Watching Solar Eclipse

US Prison Inmates Suing After Being Banned From Watching Solar Eclipse

Inmates in New York are suing the state corrections department over its plan to lock down prisons during next week's total solar eclipse.

Six men incarcerated at the Woodbourne Correctional Facility argue in their lawsuit that preventing them from witnessing the eclipse is a violation of their constitutional rights to practice their faiths by taking part in a religiously significant event.

The suit filed in federal court on Friday includes a Baptist, a Muslim, a Seventh-Day Adventist, two practitioners of Santería and an atheist.

The complaint states that each man has "expressed a sincerely held religious belief that April's solar eclipse is a religious event that they must witness and reflect on to observe their faiths". 

The suit also calls a solar eclipse a “rare, natural phenomenon with great religious significance to many,” and notes that both the Bible and Islamic passages refer to eclipses.

The system-wide lockdown will see all prisoners prohibited from watching the eclipse in outdoor spaces, instead locked in their units between 2pm and 5pm, with total eclipse expected to be visible in New York around 3.15pm.

New York hasn’t seen a total solar eclipse in nearly a century, and the celestial event wont be seen again in the US until 2044.

