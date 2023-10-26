The Project

US President Joe Biden Warns Australia About Trusting China

US President Joe Biden has warned Australia against completely trusting China, while reaffirming his country's commitment to its allies in the Indo-Pacific. 

In a joint press conference with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Washington, Mr Biden said of the China relationship, to "trust but verify".

He also criticised Beijing for its navy acting "dangerously and unlawfully" within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.

"I want to be clear ... the United States defence commitment to the Philippines is ironclad," Mr Biden told reporters. 

"Any attack on the Filipino aircraft, vessels or armed forces will invoke our mutual defence treaty with the Philippines."

Mr Biden said China could expect "extreme competition" from the US in every way in line with international rules, but not conflict.

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

