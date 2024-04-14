The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

US President Joe Biden Pledges G7 Response For Israel After Iran Attack

US President Joe Biden Pledges G7 Response For Israel After Iran Attack

President Joe Biden has condemned Iranian attacks on military facilities in Israel, pledged a coordinated G7 diplomatic response and said the United States had helped Israel take down "nearly all" of the attacking drones.

Biden, who cut short a trip to Delaware and returned to Washington earlier on Saturday to meet with advisers about the attack, said US forces and facilities had not been hit.

The president said he reiterated the ironclad US support for Israel's security in a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he has had strained relations over Israel's handling of the war in Gaza.

"I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

"Tomorrow, I will convene my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack."

Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first direct attack on Israeli territory, a retaliatory strike that raised the threat of a wider regional conflict.

Tehran had vowed to retaliate for Israel's attack on Iran's embassy compound last week in Damascus that killed a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' overseas Quds Force and six other officers.

Biden said he had directed the US military to move aircraft and ballistic missile defence destroyers to the region over the course of the past week.

"Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our servicemembers, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles," he said.

"And while we have not seen attacks on our forces or facilities today, we will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people."

Biden met with officials in the White House Situation Room, a crisis management centre deep within the West Wing, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, Director of National Intelligence Avril Hines, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and other officials, the White House said.

Earlier on Saturday, Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to discuss "urgent regional threats," the Pentagon said, and reiterated full American support for Israel against attacks by Iran and its proxies.

Sullivan relayed a similar message of US support to his own Israeli counterpart, Tzachi Hanegbi.

On Friday, Biden warned Iran against retaliation even while predicting the attack may be imminent. "We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed," he said.

Leading lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties expressed support for Israel against an Iranian attack.

The US House of Representatives will make a change in its schedule to consider legislation that supports Israel and holds Iran accountable, Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement.

Survey Finds A Quarter Of People Want To Work Remotely So They Can Live Abroad
NEXT STORY

Survey Finds A Quarter Of People Want To Work Remotely So They Can Live Abroad

Advertisement

Related Articles

Survey Finds A Quarter Of People Want To Work Remotely So They Can Live Abroad

Survey Finds A Quarter Of People Want To Work Remotely So They Can Live Abroad

The pandemic showed a vast number of people that working from home is not just viable, it can be downright delightful.
USA Olympic Track And Field Uniform Slammed For Skimpy Women’s Outfit

USA Olympic Track And Field Uniform Slammed For Skimpy Women’s Outfit

Nike’s Team USA track and field kit for women has sparked controversy, with athletes criticising its revealing design.
Dad Praised For Quick Thinking To Protect Kids From Witnessing Traumatic Bondi Attack

Dad Praised For Quick Thinking To Protect Kids From Witnessing Traumatic Bondi Attack

A dad is being praised for his quick thinking in the aftermath of the Bondi Junction attack, covering his children’s faces with eye masks so they wouldn’t witness the horrific scene around them.
Bluey Producer Reveals Future Of The Show Amid Cancellation Rumours

Bluey Producer Reveals Future Of The Show Amid Cancellation Rumours

A producer of the beloved children’s show Bluey has revealed the fate of the programme after rumours were swirling that the animated series was getting cancelled.
Tributes Flow For New Mum Who Died In Bondi Attack

Tributes Flow For New Mum Who Died In Bondi Attack

Tributes have been flowing for mum Ashlee Good, who died during the Bondi Junction attack.