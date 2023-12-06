The Project

US Politician Appears To Be Interrupted By Fart-Like Noise During Climate Speech

Footage has emerged of John Kerry, the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, interrupted by a suspiciously fart-like noise while speaking on climate change at COP28.

We don't all have the same sense of humour, but you would have to be dead inside to not find farts funny. 

In fact, farts might be the one thing that brings us all together as a species - the one thing we can agree is hilarious.

However, just when you thought farts couldn't get any funnier, US politician John Kerry upped the ante. 

Picture this: It was the Climate Change Conference in Dubai, where some of the world's most important people were gathered to discuss the health of the planet. 

Kerry took the stand, and everyone stopped to listen.

He had many things to say about the United States' policy on coal power plants, and it was during this impassioned speech that the world's greatest joke was released. 

Yes, that's correct, during his speech, Kerry emitted a little bit of his own gas.

The involuntary fart was picked up by his microphone, and the other conference guests either didn't hear it, or were (disappointingly) very professional about it. 

There isn't much funny about climate change, but we can all agree, that Kerry's trumpet bum is one of the greatest comedians to ever grace the world stage. 

