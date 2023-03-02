US Pizza Restaurant Advertises Job Vacancy With Sign That Says 'Now Hiring, Non Stupid People'

The restaurant, which says it has been burned in the past by unreliable workers, has advertised its open roles with an ad that reads: “Now hiring: non-stupid people.”

Santino’s Pizza hung the banner outside its storefront a few months ago, but it’s now raising eyebrows after a customer posted a photo on social media.

Jayden Dunigan, who owns the restaurant, told WSYZ, “A lot of the people we’ve hired just don’t want to work. There is no work ethic behind them, so that’s the meaning behind the ‘non-stupid’.

The sign has received support after being posted online, with one person saying ‘they are 100 per cent correct. In addition, they should add non-lazy also.’