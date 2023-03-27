The Project

US News Anchor Fired For Quoting Snoop Dogg On Air

Not many of us can say we got the sack for quoting Snoop Dogg at work, but a US anchor sure can.

On March 8th this year, NBC presenter Barbie Bassett was reporting on the rapper’s new wine range on a live TV broadcast when she candidly said, “Fo shizzle, my nizzle”, and shortly after, she was dropped like she was hot.

Bassett, who is a Caucasian woman, was heavily criticised for saying this, as it is widely known that ‘nizzle’, in this context, is slang for the N-word.

Her position was terminated, which sparked a range of reactions from viewers. Some came to Bassett’s defence, suggesting that she may not have known what ‘nizzle’ meant. However many others were thrilled to see her go.

This is not the first time Bassett has playfully engaged in casual racism on air. Last October, she asked her African-American colleague, Carmen Poe, about her “grandmammy”, which was a brazen use of cultural appropriation.

Bassett was reprimanded for this racist comment, and she made an on-air apology for it, stating, “Though not intentional, I now understand how my comment was both insensitive and hurtful. I have apologised to Carmen Poe.”

“Now, I would like to apologise to you. That is not the heart of who I am. And for that, I humbly ask for your forgiveness, and I apologise to everyone I have offended.”

“I will learn from this and participate in training so I can better understand our history and our people. I can’t mend the hurt my comment caused. I pray you’ll forgive me and that you’ll extend grace through this awful mistake.”

Good luck, Bassett; it’s a Doggy Dogg World out there.

Image: WLBT

