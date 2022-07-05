US Man Wins Eating Comp Chowing Down On 63 Hotdogs And Takes Down A Protestor In Most American Scenario We’ve Ever Seen

37 year old Joey Chestnut, is a pretty well known eater in the ‘food eating competition’ scene (which is a big thing apparently.)

The fourth of July is also home to ‘Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest’ where Joey has been victorious 15 times, the competition as the name suggests involves eating as many hot dogs as possible.

Chestnut made headlines this time not just for stuffing 63, yes 63, hot dogs into his mouth in 10 minutes but also because his eating comp was interrupted by a protestor.

An animal-rights protester rushed at him mid-hotdog but was no match for Chestnut, who grabbed and body-slammed the man out of the way in just a few seconds.

Spectators and social media followers alike were quick to call it an impressive sporting feat.

https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1544002803848339460?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1544002803848339460%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-18297563531950441266.ampproject.net%2F2206101637000%2Fframe.html

https://twitter.com/mikeystephens81/status/1544005786606632961?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1544005786606632961%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-18297563531950441266.ampproject.net%2F2206101637000%2Fframe.html