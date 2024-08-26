The Project

US Man Sues Employer For Discrimination Over Public Urination Firing

A former Lenovo salesman with ‘a serious bladder condition’ is seeking US$1.5 million from the company after being fired for publicly urinating in a hotel lobby whilst on a work trip.

Mr Richard Blecker has accused the computer giants of “discrimination on the basis of disability in violation of New York State and New York City human rights laws”.

Mr Becker says he has been dealing with a chronic bladder condition since 2016 and is under the treatment of a urologist.

According to a lawsuit filed on Aug 23 in New York State Supreme Court, Mr Becker says he was returning to his room at the Westin New York after a work dinner in February when he found himself “overwhelmed” by his condition and had no choice but to “discreetly urinate on the ground” in the hotel’s “vestibule”.

“A co-worker noticed Becker urinating and – out of apparent spite and malice – promptly reported him to HR (human resources), even though Becker’s conduct caused no harm to anyone whatsoever,” the lawsuit says.

Four days after the incident, Mr Becker was fired without notice or severance, despite the company having full knowledge of his bladder condition.

In the court filings, it is said that Lenovo colleagues and managers of Mr Becker were aware of this condition, so much so that they constantly “poked fun at him for how frequently he needed to use the bathroom.”

“With knowledge of Becker’s bladder condition (a disability under the law),” the lawsuit reads, “Lenovo summarily terminated Becker because he suffers from that condition, following an incident that had no impact on Becker’s job performance or Lenovo’s business.”

“No sympathy, let alone compliance with the law, would be forthcoming from Lenovo. Instead, within days, Becker was terminated by his employer, following a sham HR ‘investigation’ in which he was not even interviewed,” the lawsuit said.

Mr Becker has been unemployed since his termination and is seeking damages of at least $US1.5 million.

