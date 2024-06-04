US Man Dodges Fatal Bullet Shot Thanks To Necklace

The man was wearing a silver chain necklace when he got into an argument with an armed man in Commerce City, just outside of Denver, Colorado.

The victim’s necklace measured about 10 millimetres in width, and was hit by a .22 caliber bullet when the argument escalated into a shooting.

The man fortunately only suffered a puncture wound, with Commerce City Police Department saying the jewellery is likely the only reason the incident was not fatal.

In a post to Facebook, Commerce City Police Department joked “We'd say he really dodged a bullet-- but in reality, he LODGED a bullet.”

“This silver chain-- approximately ten millimeters in width-- is likely the only reason the victim of a shooting we responded to yesterday is still alive.

“The .22 caliber bullet was fired during an argument and would have ended up in the victim's neck had it not instead become lodged in the chain he was wearing. As a result he suffered only a puncture wound.”

The police department described the incident as “just incredible”, and added “we don't know what kind of metal this is, but it's likely not pure silver. We looked it up... and silver is soft. So maybe think twice before you knock a knockoff.”

The suspected shooter was arrested at the scene and is facing attempted homicide charges.