The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

US Man Cops Eye-Watering $2.2 Million Speeding Fine For Driving 56 km h Over Limit

US Man Cops Eye-Watering $2.2 Million Speeding Fine For Driving 56 km h Over Limit

A man has been slapped with an eye-watering fine of US$1.4 million (A$2.2 million) after he was caught speeding down a freeway in the US state of Georgia.

Speaking to WSAV-TV, Connor Cato explained he was driving home through Savannah when Georgia State Patrol caught him doing 90 (144 km h) in a 55-mile per hour (88kmh) zone.

"'$1.4 million,' the lady told me on the phone. I said, 'This might be a typo' and she said, 'No, sir, you either pay the amount on the ticket or you come to court on December 21 at 1:30pm,'" he told the outlet.

Criminal defence attorney Sneh Patel said he had never seen such a huge fine for a misdemeanour. "Not $1.4 million, that's something that goes into cases that are drug trafficking, murders or aggravated assaults, something of that nature," Patel told WSAV.

Turns out the price was just a "placeholder" generated by e-citation software used by the local Recorder's Court. He was never expected to pay that amount.

The software is used and automatically applied to "super speeders," anyone caught going 35 miles over the speed limit. The software will show the "largest number possible because super speeder tickets are a mandatory court appearance and do not have a fine amount attached to them when issued by police," a City of Savannah spokesperson told WSAV.

Savannah's city government spokesperson Joshua Peacock said in a statement: "We do not issue that placeholder as a threat to scare anybody into court, even if this person heard differently from somebody in our organization."

"The programmers who designed the software used the largest number possible because super speeder tickets are a mandatory court appearance and do not have a fine amount attached to them when issued by police."

The court is “currently working on adjusting the placeholder language to avoid any confusion".

Netflix Plans To Open Brick-And-Mortar Stores In 2025
NEXT STORY

Netflix Plans To Open Brick-And-Mortar Stores In 2025

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Netflix Plans To Open Brick-And-Mortar Stores In 2025

    Netflix Plans To Open Brick-And-Mortar Stores In 2025

    Netflix has announced plans to open its first permanent brick-and-mortar stores in the US in 2025.
    Lana Del Rey Donates “Every Dollar” Earned From Ticket Sales Back To Cities She Performs In

    Lana Del Rey Donates “Every Dollar” Earned From Ticket Sales Back To Cities She Performs In

    Lana Del Rey revealed she has donated “every dollar” from the ticket sales of her tour in America back to the cities she has performed in.
    'Terror' Shooting Sees Euro Qualifier Abandoned In Belgium

    'Terror' Shooting Sees Euro Qualifier Abandoned In Belgium

    The Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden has been suspended at halftime and subsequently abandoned following the shooting dead of two Swedes in Brussels.
    Rick & Morty Returns With New Voice Actors Following Justin Roiland Controversy

    Rick & Morty Returns With New Voice Actors Following Justin Roiland Controversy

    Rick and Morty have returned to screens with two new voice actors following the controversy surrounding co-creator and voice actor of the titular characters, Justin Roiland.
    Victoria Could Face Milk Shortage As Dairy Workers Head On Strike

    Victoria Could Face Milk Shortage As Dairy Workers Head On Strike

    Major dairy companies have reassured customers there will be minimal production disruptions when 1400 workers walk off the job for better pay and conditions. 