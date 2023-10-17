US Man Cops Eye-Watering $2.2 Million Speeding Fine For Driving 56 km h Over Limit

Speaking to WSAV-TV, Connor Cato explained he was driving home through Savannah when Georgia State Patrol caught him doing 90 (144 km h) in a 55-mile per hour (88kmh) zone.

"'$1.4 million,' the lady told me on the phone. I said, 'This might be a typo' and she said, 'No, sir, you either pay the amount on the ticket or you come to court on December 21 at 1:30pm,'" he told the outlet.

Criminal defence attorney Sneh Patel said he had never seen such a huge fine for a misdemeanour. "Not $1.4 million, that's something that goes into cases that are drug trafficking, murders or aggravated assaults, something of that nature," Patel told WSAV.

Turns out the price was just a "placeholder" generated by e-citation software used by the local Recorder's Court. He was never expected to pay that amount.

The software is used and automatically applied to "super speeders," anyone caught going 35 miles over the speed limit. The software will show the "largest number possible because super speeder tickets are a mandatory court appearance and do not have a fine amount attached to them when issued by police," a City of Savannah spokesperson told WSAV.

Savannah's city government spokesperson Joshua Peacock said in a statement: "We do not issue that placeholder as a threat to scare anybody into court, even if this person heard differently from somebody in our organization."

"The programmers who designed the software used the largest number possible because super speeder tickets are a mandatory court appearance and do not have a fine amount attached to them when issued by police."

The court is “currently working on adjusting the placeholder language to avoid any confusion".