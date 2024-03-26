US Man Changes Name To 'Literally Anybody Else' And Announces Run For President

Dustin Ebey, now known as Literally Anybody Else, hopes his sarcastic name sends a clear message: people are tired of the same old faces like Trump and Biden in the White House.

He's not in it for himself, he says, but to show that out of 300 million Americans, we can surely find someone better suited for president. Literally Anybody Else even flashed his new driver's license to prove it – yep, it really says "Literally Anybody Else" on there!

He knows it's a long shot to get on the ballot, needing over 113,000 signatures from Americans who didn't vote in any party's primary. But hey, he's not delusional. He just wants to give people like him a voice.

"This will be very hard to do, but it's not impossible. My hope is to have Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and then Literally Anybody Else right underneath," he said. "I really want there to be an outlet for folks like me who are just so fed up with this constant power grab between two parties that has no benefit for the common person."

If you're in Texas, he's asking for your help. You can write in his name as a candidate – no fancy signatures are required. He's all about giving folks a choice, even if it means scribbling his name on the ballot.

Recent polls show most Americans aren't exactly thrilled about a Trump vs. Biden rematch.

In an Associated Press-NORC Research Center poll released in December, 56 per cent of U.S. adults overall, regardless of party affiliation, said they would be "very" or "somewhat" dissatisfied with Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee, and about 58 percent said the same about Trump being the potential GOP nominee.

Who can blame them? Seems like Literally Anybody Else might just have a shot at making his point.