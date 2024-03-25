US Man Arrested For Continuously Complaining About Son's Homework

Everyone hates homework. Kids hate doing homework, parents hate asking their kids if they've done their homework, and teachers hate finding out their students didn't do their homework.

It causes a whole bunch of unnecessary stress in people's lives and makes it hard to separate home life from school life. Well, one Dad in the US hated homework so much that his complaints put him in jail.

Ohio man Adam Sizemore repeatedly called his son's school to complain about homework, resulting in criminal complaints being filed against him.

Police Det. Sgt. Adam Price told Fox 19, "Basically, the parent didn't like that his child was getting homework, so he decided he was going to call the school repeatedly over and over again,"

Sizemore called the school so much they stopped answering his calls, so then he started calling his local police station instead. He called eighteen times, wanting to speak to the chief of police.

Eventually, the officers suggested he come into the station, to which Sizemore replied, "He can come to my [expletive] house. I pay for him. He can come to my house".

When the officers paid Sizemore a visit, they placed him under arrest for telecommunications harassment and menacing.

So if you think your child is getting too much homework, maybe take a moment and think, "Will complaining about this too much get me arrested?"