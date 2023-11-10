US Lolly Company Has Nearly $393,000 Worth Of Rare KitKats Stolen

Danny Tiang’s company, Bokksu, sells rare Japanese snacks in subscription boxes.

Tiang was set to have 55,000 KitKats delivered, which would have brought him US$ 250,000 in revenue, including flavours like matcha latte, melon and daifuku mochi.

The delivery of 55,000 Kitkats went missing during its flight from Japan to the US.

According to the New York Times, the new scam sees thieves use a fake carrier identity, hoping to be the authorised transporter of the cargo. The real carrier will then deliver the shipment to the new destination that the scammers choose.

There has been a 700 per cent increase in incidents this year. The New York Times reports that CargoNet has said that over 600 attempts to misdirect shipments since November.

Taing hired an investigator to help him retrieve his shipment. Although, they were able to retrieve part of the missing order.

They located the order in California, but to retrieve the chocolates, Taing would have had to pay for two weeks' worth of storage.

But he decided not to pay for the release of the chocolates as it was nearly impossible to know if the confectionary items had been stored properly. If they were not stored properly during shipment, customers may have fallen ill if consumed.