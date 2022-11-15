The Project

US Late Night TV Legend Jay Leno Suffers Burns To His Face After Fire In His Garage

Comedian Jay Leno has left with severe burns to his face after one of his cars caught fire in his garage.

In a statement to Variety, Leno assured fans he was “OK”.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the statement said.

“Just need a week or two to get back on my feet”.

Leno is being treated at the Grossman Burn Centre in Los Angeles.

A spokesman for the hospital told CNN the comedian suffered burns on the left side of his face and hands, but his eye and ear were not severely damaged.

“He is in good humour and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well-wishes,” the statement said.

“He wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in ‘the best burn centre in the United States’.”

