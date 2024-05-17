The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

US Judge Declares Burritos & Tacos Are Officially Sandwiches

US Judge Declares Burritos & Tacos Are Officially Sandwiches

​​An Indiana judge has declared that tacos and burritos are officially sandwiches. Why is the Indiana county court ruling on such important decisions? Well, it’s all about zoning.

In 2022 a local developer, Mr Martin Quintana, had submitted plans to open a business in a local mall that had strict approval rules, a business in the mall could not have a drive-thru, outdoor seating, or serve alcohol, and that they could only serve “made-to-order” or “Subway-style” sandwiches.

Mr Quintana met the requirements, but when his business was formally submitted, The Famous Taco, it was knocked back because according to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission, he did not meet the final sandwich related criteria.

Fast forward two years of legalities and The Famous Taco can officially open after Judge Craig Bobay of Allen County Superior Court has declared Tacos are, in fact, sandwiches!

“The Court agrees with Quintana that tacos and burritos are Mexican-style sandwiches, and the original Written Commitment does not restrict potential restaurants to only American cuisine-style sandwiches,” leaving Quintana to celebrate like a small child who has invented flat bottomed taco shells.

“I’m glad this thing is over. We are happy. When you have a decision like this the only thing you can be is happy. We’re excited,” he told The Associated Press.

So now that tacos are sandwiches does that mean a souvlaki is a sandwich? Or a rice paper roll is a sandwich? Is a sausage roll a sandwich? I’m asking only so when my kids complain I didn’t pack a sandwich I can say Judge Craig Bobay disagrees.

UK McDonald’s Drop The “Happy” In “Happy Meal” To Raise Awareness For Mental Health Week
NEXT STORY

UK McDonald’s Drop The “Happy” In “Happy Meal” To Raise Awareness For Mental Health Week

Advertisement

Related Articles

UK McDonald’s Drop The “Happy” In “Happy Meal” To Raise Awareness For Mental Health Week

UK McDonald’s Drop The “Happy” In “Happy Meal” To Raise Awareness For Mental Health Week

McDonald’s in the UK will be rebranding their Happy Meal to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, removing the smile from the box and “Happy” from the menu item name.
Study Suggests Sleep Does Not Help Brain Wash Out Toxins

Study Suggests Sleep Does Not Help Brain Wash Out Toxins

A new study has suggested that sleep does not rid the brain of toxins, which was the widely accepted scientific explanation as to the restorative effect of a good night’s sleep.
Woman’s Beauty Blunder After Using Body Wash As Moisturiser

Woman’s Beauty Blunder After Using Body Wash As Moisturiser

One woman revealed that she had been using a one-litre bottle of a Dove triple moisturising “lotion” only to realise that it was a body wash, but she is not the only Aussie to have made this mistake.
Avril Lavigne Puts Body Double Conspiracy Theory To Rest

Avril Lavigne Puts Body Double Conspiracy Theory To Rest

Avril Lavigne has addressed the conspiracy theory that she was replaced by a body double.
Turns Out Not Everyone Has An Internal Monologue

Turns Out Not Everyone Has An Internal Monologue

A new study has revealed that those who do not have an internal monologue may struggle to perform certain memory tests.