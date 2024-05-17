US Judge Declares Burritos & Tacos Are Officially Sandwiches

In 2022 a local developer, Mr Martin Quintana, had submitted plans to open a business in a local mall that had strict approval rules, a business in the mall could not have a drive-thru, outdoor seating, or serve alcohol, and that they could only serve “made-to-order” or “Subway-style” sandwiches.

Mr Quintana met the requirements, but when his business was formally submitted, The Famous Taco, it was knocked back because according to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission, he did not meet the final sandwich related criteria.

Fast forward two years of legalities and The Famous Taco can officially open after Judge Craig Bobay of Allen County Superior Court has declared Tacos are, in fact, sandwiches!

“The Court agrees with Quintana that tacos and burritos are Mexican-style sandwiches, and the original Written Commitment does not restrict potential restaurants to only American cuisine-style sandwiches,” leaving Quintana to celebrate like a small child who has invented flat bottomed taco shells.

“I’m glad this thing is over. We are happy. When you have a decision like this the only thing you can be is happy. We’re excited,” he told The Associated Press.

So now that tacos are sandwiches does that mean a souvlaki is a sandwich? Or a rice paper roll is a sandwich? Is a sausage roll a sandwich? I’m asking only so when my kids complain I didn’t pack a sandwich I can say Judge Craig Bobay disagrees.