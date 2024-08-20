The Project

US Intelligence Officials Say Iran Hacked Donald Trump’s Presidential Campaign

US intelligence officials say Iran is responsible for the hack of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

It was the first US government attribution of responsibility for a cyber intrusion that the Republican nominee had previously linked to Tehran.

The FBI and other federal agencies said Iran perceived this year's presidential election to be particularly consequential and was determined through the hacking operation and other activities to interfere in American politics and "to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions."

"We have observed increasingly aggressive Iranian activity during this election cycle, specifically involving influence operations targeting the American public and cyber operations targeting presidential campaigns," said a joint statement from the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Iran, the US statement said, also has targeted the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is to officially accept the Democratic Party's presidential nomination at this week's convention.

Iran's mission to the United Nations issued a statement calling the allegations "unsubstantiated and devoid of any standing. As we have previously announced, the Islamic Republic of Iran harbours neither the intention nor the motive to interfere with the US presidential election."

With AAP.

