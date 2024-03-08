US Burger Chain Five Guys Faces Backlash Over 'Out Of Control' Prices

While fast food was once the cheap option, one customer's receipt total came to the equivalent of $36.48 AUD (or $21.91 USD) after adding a tip and local taxes, meaning that a crew member at a Five Guys store would have to work almost two hours to buy one burger meal.

While rising prices aren't a foreign concept, it was the inclusion of a tip that had people confused on X.

"What are you tipping for anyways?" asked one user.

"Five Guys is an order and pay at the counter restaurant. Why is there a tip included?" said another.

This isn't the first time the burger chain has copped criticism for its high price points. Back in 2022 the chain launched its flagship Australian stores only to find the Aussie market less than impressed with its offerings.

Fashion Influencer Danielle Stevens lambasted the chain after she spent more than $70 for two burger meals from their Penrith chain.

"I will never be going to Five Guys again," she said.

"It was 70 bucks for two meals, and it wasn't a gourmet meal.

"Yeah, it was all right, but it was definitely not worth $70. Not going back."

And in 2021, TikToker @abrakebabra_reviews was seething after he paid over $200 for six burgers, four fries and three milkshakes.

"I cannot justify paying this amount of money for this. I'd go straight to Hungry Jacks."

Later adding "The honest truth is it is f***ing sh*t."

"Fast food becoming a luxury meal is a sign of the times."