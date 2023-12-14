US Airline Praised For ‘Customers Of Size’ Policy That Gives Passengers Complimentary Seat

“If you’re fat, you know the anxiety of flying and this alleviates it a lot,” travel influencer Caroline said in a TikTok video.

“I had a very comfortable flight, just feeling like I was allowed to take up the space I needed.”

“Customers who encroach upon any part of the neighbouring seat(s) may proactively purchase the needed number of seats prior to travel to ensure the additional seat(s) is available,” the policy reads.

“The purchase of additional seats serves as a notification of a special seating need and allows us to adequately plan for the number of occupied seats on board. It also helps us ensure we can accommodate all customers on the flight for which they purchased a ticket and avoid asking customers to relinquish their seats for unplanned accommodation.

“Most importantly, it ensures that all our customers on board have access to safe and comfortable seating,” it continues. “You may contact us for a refund of the cost of additional seating after travel.”

Southwest’s policy states that although plus-size passengers are eligible for free adjacent seating, it does not actually guarantee availability on any flight.

Kimmy, a self-described "fat solo traveller,” posted a video demonstrating how easy Southwest Airlines makes it to use the customer of size policy.

Kimmy highlights that to use the customer of size policy, you must use it on your departure flight.

Otherwise, you will not be able to use it on the way back home.

“Go to the departing gate agent and kindly ask them to use the customer of size policy. I’ve done this a dozen times and never had an issue or been denied.

They will print you a new ticket + a second ticket to put down on your free seat. You will also be allowed to pre-board!” she captioned the video.

“Public airplanes are public transportation and should be accessible and comfortable for us all.

“I applaud @southwestair for being the only airline with a fair and humane way of flying fat passengers with dignity. We shouldn’t have to pay for two seats. Seats should be larger for all people, including tall and pregnant passengers.”