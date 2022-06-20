The Project

Urinating In The Sea In One Spanish Town Could See You Fined $1,100

British tourists are being warned of a hefty £640 ($1,100AUD) fine for doing a wee in the sea in Spain.

Officials in the Spanish coastal city of Vigo have declared that anyone found peeing "in the sea or on the beach" will face punishment, with a £640 ($1,100AUD) fine, being issued. 

Local media reports states the city has labelled it a "minor infraction" and called an "infringement of hygiene and sanitary regulations".

In addition to punishing those who seem to have a distaste for going to the toilet, officials are also contemplating fining those who wash in the sea or leave rubbish on the beach – as well as those who take barbecues or gas cylinders on the sand.

However, critics and curious holidaymakers have questioned how they plan on enforcing the urinating fines, given you typically cannot see the individuals do it. 

 

 

