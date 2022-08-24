Unvaccinated Teachers And Education Workers In Queensland To Have Pay Reduced

Education Queensland is finalising disciplinary action against about 900 of 54,000 public school teachers, teachers aides, administration staff and cleaners who were non-compliant with the state's directive to get vaccinated.

The pay cut will be imposed based on specific individual's circumstances and is estimated to equate to around $25 to $90 per week over 18 weeks, proportionate to a staff member's normal pay.

The department stated on Wednesday that "School staff were given ample opportunity to follow the lawful direction or provide evidence as to why they should be exempt from the direction since the vaccination requirements were announced in November 2021,"

"This is not an uncommon penalty to result from a disciplinary process," the statement said.

Federal Aged Care Minister Anika Wells said the staff knew the consequences of their decision, and teachers deserve a safe workplace.

"Everyone has the right to make a choice about whether or not to get vaxxed, but no one has the right to be free from the consequences of that choice, and these have been set out a long time coming, and they've had their pay docked for the six months running up to this," she told Nine's Today program on Wednesday.

"So this isn't a surprise, and something that the Queensland government is going to have to work through with the very small pocket of teachers, given 99 per cent are actually vaccinated."

Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace said disciplinary action was always on the cards for the unvaccinated workers.