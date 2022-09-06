The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Unusual Markings Appearing On Adelaide Homes Uncover Code Believed To Be Used By Burglars

Unusual Markings Appearing On Adelaide Homes Uncover Code Believed To Be Used By Burglars

An Adelaide homeowner has taken to Reddit to share images showing three different kinds of markings that were found around their house, but what do they mean?

The mysterious marking were found by Reddit user u/grey_daisie, with the marking appearing all over their house from out of nowhere. 

 

 

“Found these marked on our fence and back door entrance,” the user wrote. 

 

 

“They appeared overnight. Thoughts? Could the house be marked for a burglary? 

 

 

“Looked around the neighbourhood and noticed both corner houses of our block have had their mailboxes marked.” 

 

 

The markings weren’t easy to find, the homeowner said, adding that the passed one several times before noticing it. 

 

 

“Our front door entrance is concealed by a front high fenced garden. You cannot access the front door from the street. 

 

 

“You need to use a gate (where the markings are). The back door entrance isn’t gated and is accessible. 

 

 

“The four strike marks at the back entrance where on the only place visible but not exactly obvious area. 

 

 

“They were the last ones we found. We walked past them multiple times without seeing them.” 

 

 

Many on social media were quick to blame potential thieves for the markings. 

 

 

“Peeps looking to break into your property - NT = no threat, S= security,” one said. 

 

 

“The marks are usually the numbers of days they’ve been watching your place/how many times you use an entrance in a day.” 

 

 

“NT means ‘No Threat’, as in you’ve got no security. Best to remove the markings ASAP,” said another. 

 

 

A third wrote: “No Threat, from dogs or security etc.” 

 

 

Quickly after posting the photos, the homeowner announced that they had reported the incident to the police. 

 

 

“We made a report. I did become paranoid after we found the markings at the start and end of the street,” they said. 

Dozens Of Jetstar Flights Cancelled, With Half Of The Airline’s Longhaul Fleet Grounded
NEXT STORY

Dozens Of Jetstar Flights Cancelled, With Half Of The Airline’s Longhaul Fleet Grounded

Advertisement

Related Articles

Dozens Of Jetstar Flights Cancelled, With Half Of The Airline’s Longhaul Fleet Grounded

Dozens Of Jetstar Flights Cancelled, With Half Of The Airline’s Longhaul Fleet Grounded

Low-cost airline, Jetstar, has apologised to passengers after more flights from Melbourne and Sydney to Bali were cancelled, with half its long-haul fleet now out of service because of maintenance and engineering issues.
Did Harry Styles Just Spit On Fellow Movie Star Chris Pine?

Did Harry Styles Just Spit On Fellow Movie Star Chris Pine?

It certainly looks like Harry Styles spat, and that spit was going in one direction - Chris Pine's pants.
Teal Winners From The Federal Election Decide To Become Flatmates In Canberra

Teal Winners From The Federal Election Decide To Become Flatmates In Canberra

In a scene that would make a great sitcom, it has been revealed that three independent politicians have decided to team up and split some costs.
TikTok Driver Sparks Debate On The Correct Way To Apply Car Hand Brake

TikTok Driver Sparks Debate On The Correct Way To Apply Car Hand Brake

A TikTok debate has erupted over the correct use of a hand brake after an Australian driver asked for advice on how to use her hand brake.
Suspect In Canada Stabbing Spree Found Dead, One Still On The Run

Suspect In Canada Stabbing Spree Found Dead, One Still On The Run

Damien Sanderson, one of the suspects in the stabbing spree in Canada, has been found dead while his brother Myles is still on the run.