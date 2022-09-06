Unusual Markings Appearing On Adelaide Homes Uncover Code Believed To Be Used By Burglars

The mysterious marking were found by Reddit user u/grey_daisie, with the marking appearing all over their house from out of nowhere.

“Found these marked on our fence and back door entrance,” the user wrote.

“They appeared overnight. Thoughts? Could the house be marked for a burglary?

“Looked around the neighbourhood and noticed both corner houses of our block have had their mailboxes marked.”

The markings weren’t easy to find, the homeowner said, adding that the passed one several times before noticing it.

“Our front door entrance is concealed by a front high fenced garden. You cannot access the front door from the street.

“You need to use a gate (where the markings are). The back door entrance isn’t gated and is accessible.

“The four strike marks at the back entrance where on the only place visible but not exactly obvious area.

“They were the last ones we found. We walked past them multiple times without seeing them.”

Many on social media were quick to blame potential thieves for the markings.

“Peeps looking to break into your property - NT = no threat, S= security,” one said.

“The marks are usually the numbers of days they’ve been watching your place/how many times you use an entrance in a day.”

“NT means ‘No Threat’, as in you’ve got no security. Best to remove the markings ASAP,” said another.

A third wrote: “No Threat, from dogs or security etc.”

Quickly after posting the photos, the homeowner announced that they had reported the incident to the police.

“We made a report. I did become paranoid after we found the markings at the start and end of the street,” they said.