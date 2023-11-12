Unspoken ‘Footpath’ Rule Supposedly Reveals If Your Boyfriend Truly Loves You

At some point during your relationship, you and your partner have walked along the street. You probably didn’t think too much of it.

It was a small moment as you made your way to a restaurant or a friend’s party. You jumped out of the taxi and strolled along the high street, taking in the city sights and enjoying some idle chit-chat.

Little did you know that the exact position your boyfriend took next to you as you ambled along the footpath had a huge impact on your relationship and the hope of surviving as a couple.

If your boyfriend didn’t walk closest to the road, break up with him right now. Known as the ‘footpath rule,’ it supposedly proves whether or not your partner actually loves you.

TikToker and self-proclaimed relationship coach Kelley Bode spoke about the rule on her account, explaining that women need to feel protected and that a man walking closer to the cars shows that they care.

“Him moving her to the inside of the sidewalk indicates that he cares about her safety and wants to protect her… And that ticks a box deep inside our brain that tells us that he's a safe man who cares for us. So that's why women love the sidewalk rule.”

When a car mounts the curb at 100 km/h, how will your boyfriend’s body will somehow stop it from turning you into a pizza – I’m not 100% sure; I’m not a relationship coach.

You could maybe look for other signs that your boyfriend loves and cares about you—like if they actually say the words ‘I love you’ and treat you with respect—but that all sounds way too hard. Just stick with the footpath rule.