Universal Music Group Threatens To Pull Music From TikTok After Failed Deal

From midnight on 31 January, UMG will cease licensing the label’s extensive music catalogue to TikTok and its new streaming service, TikTok Music.

The company issued an open letter, explaining that the social media giant offered payment “a fraction of the rate that similarly situated major social platforms pay.”

“TikTok is trying to build a music-based business without paying fair value for the music,” the open letter read.

“Today, as an indication of how little TikTok compensates artists and songwriters, despite its massive and growing user base, rapidly rising advertising revenue and increasing reliance on music-based content, TikTok accounts for only about 1% of our total revenue.”

“TikTok attempted to bully us into accepting a deal worth less than the previous deal, far less than fair market value and not reflective of their exponential growth.

“How did it try to intimidate us? By selectively removing the music of certain of our developing artists, while keeping on the platform our audience-driving global stars.”

UMG also called out TikTok for using “its platform power to hurt vulnerable artists” while trying to “intimidate” them into “conceding a bad deal that undervalues music and shortchanges artists and songwriters as well as their fans.

“We will never do that.

“We will always fight for our artists and songwriters and stand up for the creative and commercial value of music.”

There had also been disagreements with TikTok regarding payments for AI-generated recordings using the label’s music.