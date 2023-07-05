United Nations Warn Of Intense Global El Niño Event

The world is heading into uncharted climate territory following the U.S. declaring El Niño is back, and the United Nations warning the whole world is in for 12 months of intense weather.

Globally El Niño typically brings hotter, drier conditions.

For Australia, this increases our chances of droughts, heatwaves, bushfires and coral bleaching.

El Niño has happened five times in the last two decades.

This week's average global temperatures topped 17 degrees, making it the hottest day on record.

The U.N. has warned world leaders to mobilise plans to protect people from potential El Niño impacts.

But our weather bureau has yet to officially declare an El Niño weather event in Australia.

"At this point, the Bureau of Meteorology has us at an El Niño alert, an agreement with the other organisations in stating the likelihood of an El Niño over the next few months is very, very high," CSIRO Climate Scientist Nandini Ramesh told the ABC.

El Niño or not, the Bureau's seasonal forecast spells struggling times for those living on the land with below-average rainfall and above-average temperatures into Spring.

Former NSW Fire Commissioner, and current member of the Climate Council, Greg Mullins, said “it’s on the cards that this could be a Super El Niño because the driver is ocean temperatures, and they’re at record levels”.

“If we have a Super El Niño, we can expect very dry conditions. So, it will start to dry out now and into Spring [and] set us up for an early fire season, and then heatwaves. And then, of course, extreme and catastrophic fire weather.

“Are we looking at a Black Summer scenario? Not yet because we have a lot of moisture in the soil but we could get days or weeks of extreme fire danger.”

“Triple La Niña is a double-edged sword. So we’ve had three years of floods and flooding rains. That kept the bush wet. It led to prolific growth.

“It’s stopped us doing hazard reduction burning. It’s just been too wet to burn. And what we face now, is when it swings to El Niño, which is almost certain, we’ll probably only have a small window to catch up on three years of burning.”