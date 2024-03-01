United Airlines Has Introduced Boarding For Window Seated Passengers First

Whether they are trying to squeeze a bloated carry-on bag up the aisle while managing to hit every other seated passenger in the head, or going against the tide and entering the front of the plane to get to their seat in the back, or simply forgetting how numbers and letters work and sitting in seat 15C when their ticket clearly says 13B and now I feel like I’ve done the wrong thing by asking you to move out of my allocated seat.

Thanks to United Airlines, there will be no more getting up from your seat to let someone in.

By having window aisle passengers board first United Airlines claims it can save up to 2 minutes per flight in boarding with Jason Steffen, an associate professor of physics at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, stating “It spreads people out along the aisle of the airplane so that more people can put their luggage away at the same time.”

The move has caused some backlash with people commenting that they don’t want to board separately from their travel partners, but if you’re coming back from a holiday with your loved ones the five minutes alone could be a welcome relief!