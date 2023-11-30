The Project

Unique Ford Falcon Found Under Brisbane House Sells For $230,000

An XY Falcon GT that sat unmoved under a Queensland home since 1975 was full of dust, but that didn’t stop interest in the car coming from right around the country.

The 1970 Ford sold at auction for $230,00, with auctioneer Rian Gaffy saying, “It’s a unique car, but needs full restoration, so I think that’s a fair price.”

Hmmm, really? For that price, you could buy 20 cars that actually work. 

But it seems a lot of people agree with Gaffy, with more than 400 bids on the vehicle at the Grays auction on Tuesday night. 

The winning bidder was from Sydney, so the prized Ford will be heading to the harbour city, which is a hell of a way to push a car!

Queenslander Clive Anderson lived in the Coorparoo home in Brisbane’s east from 1960 until this month and, in the move, had to part ways with the car. 

He’d parked it under the house when he was given a work car, and after years of inactivity, it eventually conked out. 

A front-end loader was called in to drag out the dusty antique, which has now appreciated in value a heck of a lot, due to its uniqueness. 

So what are you waiting for? Don’t delay, have a look under your house for hidden gems today.

