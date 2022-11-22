The Project

Unions Call For Adequate, Inclusive Menopause And Menstrual Leave For Workers

Unions across the country will launch a national campaign calling for menstrual and menopause leave that will function similarly to sick leave.

The Australian Workers Union (AWU) Queensland branch secretary Stacey Schinnerl says current leave entitlements for workers need to be modernised to reflect the specific health experiences of women.

Regarding painful menstruation, Ms Schinnerl says, “Some women suffer throughout their entire working life.”

“With this in mind, 10 days leave per year, and the current flexibility arrangements under the are insufficient in recognising the health concerns women face, in contrast to men – who receive the same entitlements but experience none of those health hurdles.” Ms Schinnerl said.

Unions will launch a national campaign on the back of this, claiming current leave entitlements are not adequate for the health experiences of women.  

Backed by Maurice Blackburn, an employment law firm, the unions seek to have the new leave entitlements enshrined in the Fair Work Act as a uniform legislative. 

Officials acknowledge the leave entitlements would be difficult and take time to secure. 

 

