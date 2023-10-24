Unions Ban Use Of Deadly Man-Made Stone

For years, tradies have been sounding the alarm, watching mates die from an entirely preventable disease, as successive governments fail to act on deadly engineered stone.

The unions have made good on their threats to ban engineered stone, fed up with waiting for state and federal governments to act.

From mid next year, they’ll be blocking it at borders and banning it on worksites as they are determined to save Aussie workers from the same fate as colleagues who, for years now, have been sharing their horror stories.

Dubbed the new asbestosis, silicosis is a debilitating lung condition caused by breathing in ultra-fine silica dust, released during the cutting of man-made stone.

One study predicting up to 100,000 Aussies will develop the condition after being exposed at work.

The government says federal, state and territory ministers will meet to discuss the silicosis report commissioned earlier this year.

Workers say they know enough, and now is the time for action.