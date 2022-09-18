Union Backflips On Plan To Switch Off Opal Machines In Transport Industrial Dispute

“The RTBU has withdrawn its action to leave gates open and turn of Opal machines at train stations,” Unions NSW tweeted early Sunday morning.

The union planned to leave station gates open as it did last month but this time the Opal readers will also be deactivated, preventing commuters tapping on, rather than giving them an option not to.

Not all stations have gates, although the action will also deactivate stand-alone payment poles at suburban stations.

The backflip comes as the NSW government legally challenged the strike action.

A section 418 application was lodged in the Fair Work Commission to have the "destructive action" to turn off or short circuit the machines from Wednesday declared unprotected, Transport Minister David Elliott said.

The move followed legal advice received by the government that the proposed action is prima facie unlawful, he said in a statement on Saturday.

"Sydney Trains and NSW Train Link believe the notified action is also unsafe and could cause financial impacts on commuters," Mr Elliott said.

"The submission comes after the (Rail, Tram and Bus Union and others) rejected a number of formal requests from transport officials to withdraw the action."

The Opal system is operated by a private company and Mr Elliott said on Thursday he planned to seek advice on whether the union action would result in the government having to pay any penalties under its contract.

The RTBU is among unions that recently took Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink to the Fair Work Commission in a bid to keep negotiating a new enterprise agreement and modifications to a fleet of new intercity trains it says is not yet safe to operate.

Premier Dominic Perrottet declared negotiations were over at the end of August, after a month of industrial action disrupting services across several days.

He threatened termination of an enterprise agreement if there was further industrial action.

RTBU NSW secretary Alex Claassens said the government and senior bureaucrats were "the ones responsible for this mess, they can now live with it".

AAP with The Project.