Uninhabited Scottish Island Is Now Up For Sale

Have you ever dreamt of owning your own island? That dream could become a reality after an uninhabited Scottish island was listed for sale.

Barlocco Island, a stunning piece of land off the coast of Scotland, could be yours for only $280,000.

Who wouldn’t want to own their private island in a country where the weather is notoriously warm?

Unfortunately, the island can only be accessed by boat, or at low tide on foot, by tractor or quad bike.

The island was listed for sale by the Scottish property company Galbraith Group, which claims “strong demand from domestic and international parties”.

“There’s still a very romantic sentiment attached to owning your very own Scottish private island, where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy some peace and tranquillity in the most beautiful scenery around,” said Aaron Edgar, who is handling the sale for Galbraith.

“The pebble beach is a delight and the perfect base to explore the island, partake in some cold water swimming or to anchor a boat and enjoy a waterside picnic.”

