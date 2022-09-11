Unexpected Products That Will Now Change Following The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

If the person who has passed is the Queen of England, there's an added layer of "administration", if you will.

While the Queen loved to get behind the wheel, technically, she didn't have her license. Fun fact: the Queen never sat a driving test, nor was she required to.

There is, however, the "admin" of updating all currency in the UK and here in Australia with the effigy of King Charles III and Australian passports, which refer to "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second" on the first page inside the booklet will eventually need to be updated.

And surprisingly, hundreds of popular everyday products found in supermarkets and other stores will soon be forced to make a significant change following the death of the Queen.

According to news.com.au, products with the Royal coat of arms of the United Kingdom printed on their label will have to remove it and reapply to get permission from King Charles III to use it.

According to the Royal Warrant Holders Association, a royal warrant of appointment is a document that appoints a company or individual trader to the royal household, which allows them to use the royal arms for their business.

A royal warrant is usually granted for up to five years and reviewed in the year before it is due to expire.

But when a grantor dies, the warrant will become void, and the company or individual will have two years to discontinue the use of the royal arms.

About 800 companies or individuals currently hold about 875 royal warrants. The Queen had granted 620 warrants, including Moët & Chandon champagne, Johnnie Walker whisky and Twinings tea.

The late-Duke of Edinburgh granted 34 warrants, while King Charles III granted 182 when he held the title of the Prince of Wales.