The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Unexpected Products That Will Now Change Following The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

Unexpected Products That Will Now Change Following The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

When someone dies, the paperwork of closing off their life can often catch people off guard. Unexpected parking fines, final bills and closing of accounts are bureaucratic and tedious.

If the person who has passed is the Queen of England, there's an added layer of "administration", if you will.

While the Queen loved to get behind the wheel, technically, she didn't have her license. Fun fact: the Queen never sat a driving test, nor was she required to.

There is, however, the "admin" of updating all currency in the UK and here in Australia with the effigy of King Charles III and Australian passports, which refer to "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second" on the first page inside the booklet will eventually need to be updated.

And surprisingly, hundreds of popular everyday products found in supermarkets and other stores will soon be forced to make a significant change following the death of the Queen.

According to news.com.au, products with the Royal coat of arms of the United Kingdom printed on their label will have to remove it and reapply to get permission from King Charles III to use it.

According to the Royal Warrant Holders Association, a royal warrant of appointment is a document that appoints a company or individual trader to the royal household, which allows them to use the royal arms for their business.

A royal warrant is usually granted for up to five years and reviewed in the year before it is due to expire.

But when a grantor dies, the warrant will become void, and the company or individual will have two years to discontinue the use of the royal arms.

About 800 companies or individuals currently hold about 875 royal warrants. The Queen had granted 620 warrants, including Moët & Chandon champagne, Johnnie Walker whisky and Twinings tea.

The late-Duke of Edinburgh granted 34 warrants, while King Charles III granted 182 when he held the title of the Prince of Wales.

The Portrait Of The Queen That Could Become A ‘Collector’s Item’ in Australia
NEXT STORY

The Portrait Of The Queen That Could Become A ‘Collector’s Item’ in Australia

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Portrait Of The Queen That Could Become A ‘Collector’s Item’ in Australia

    The Portrait Of The Queen That Could Become A ‘Collector’s Item’ in Australia

    The Australian government is obligated to provide citizens with certain patriotic items under the “nationhood material program”.
    Ukraine Makes Advances Against Russia As Front Lines Begin To Collapse

    Ukraine Makes Advances Against Russia As Front Lines Begin To Collapse

    Russia has abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance.
    King Charles Has A New Signature As The Monarch But What Does The "R' Stand For?

    King Charles Has A New Signature As The Monarch But What Does The "R' Stand For?

    As the reign of King Charles III begins, changes to the monarchy have begun, down to even the signatures of some members of the Royal Family.
    Prince William Shares Touching Tribute To His 'Grannie', Queen Elizabeth II

    Prince William Shares Touching Tribute To His 'Grannie', Queen Elizabeth II

    The Prince of Wales has shared a touching statement following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
    Queen’s Coffin To Begin Slow Journey To Final Resting Place

    Queen’s Coffin To Begin Slow Journey To Final Resting Place

    The Queen’s coffin will begin a six-hour trip from Balmoral, where her Majesty died earlier this week, to Edinburgh at 10am (7PM AEST) on Sunday.