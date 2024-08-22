Unemployment Rate Warnings Signal Australia Could Be Heading Towards Recession

It comes as major accounting firm Deloitte says 100,000 Australians are expected to lose their jobs soon as the private sector enters an external hiring freeze.

It means that those looking for jobs will find it more challenging than usual, as employers look within their own companies to fill roles, according to Robert Half director Nicole Gordon.

"Companies are focusing, at the moment, more on their retention strategy than attraction," Gordon told the ABC.

"So if they have the opportunity to … upskill because there's an opportunity gap with somebody, and they can plug that with the existing staff, they will do that."

Deloitte said it expects the unemployment rate to rise to 4.5 per cent over the next 12 months from its current 4.2 per cent, meaning an extra 100,000 Australians will become unemployed.