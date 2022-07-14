Unemployment Rate Falls To 3.5% To Hit Lowest Level In 48 Years

But the latest figures aren't all good news for households, with the new figure increasing the chance of the Reserve Bank hiking up interest rates again.

The unemployment rate was 3.9 per cent in May, and the fall is larger than economists were expecting.

Speaking to ausbiz television, Deutsche Bank economist Phil O'Donaghoe said it was one of the best labour markets in Australian history.

"You can never get too carried away with any number whether it's positive or negative, but really is just an extraordinary strong print, really adding to a very, very robust demand story here in Australia," he told ausbiz television.

According to the head of labour data at the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Bjorn Jarvis, the latest figure is the lowest unemployment rate since August 1974, when it was 2.7 per cent. The survey was also done quarterly at the time.

"The large fall in the unemployment rate this month reflects more people than usual entering employment and also lower than usual numbers of employed people becoming unemployed," he told AAP.

"Together, these flows reflect an increasingly tight labour market, with high demand for engaging and retaining workers, as well as ongoing labour shortages."

With AAP.