“Unedited” Roald Dahl Books Are Being Listed For Thousands On eBay, One Edition Even Listed For $10,500

“Unedited” versions of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s novels have reportedly been listed for as much as $10,500 on eBay, however, some copies can still be found for as little as $15.

Puffin Books and the Roald Dahl Story Company recently began releasing the re-written versions of Dahl’s classic children’s novels with the controversial dialogue changes.

“Our guiding principle throughout has been to maintain the storylines, characters, and the irreverence and sharp-edged spirit of the original text,” a spokesperson wrote.

“Any changes made have been small and carefully considered.”

The new changes, however, have sparked a surge in people looking to sell their “unedited” copies of Dahl’s classics for eye-watering prices.

One copy of Matilda was listed for just under £2,000 (AU$3,500), while one user even listed an unvarnished edition of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ for a whopping US$7,216 (AU$10,500).

In the re-written copy of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, the Oompa Loompas are referred to as “small people” instead of “small men”, while Augustus Gloop is now described as “enormous” instead of “fat”.

It’s unclear if the new changes will see an uptick in people willing to fork out large sums for the unedited versions, but for now, those “unedited” copies are currently still available to purchase from stores such as Booktopia for as little as $15.

