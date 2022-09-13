Uncle Jack Charles Dies Aged 79

“We are heartbroken to be announcing the passing of our much loved Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta senior Elder, Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle Jack Charles, who passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family and loved ones,” a statement from his family said.

The family were able to send him off on Country with a smoking ceremony at the Royal Melbourne hospital before he passed.

“We are so proud of everything he has achieved in his remarkable life - Elder, actor, musician, potter, activist, mentor, a household name and voice loved by all - as is demonstrated by his numerous awards including this year’s NAIDOC Male Elder of the Year,” the statement continued.

“He will live on in our hearts and memories and through his numerous screen and stage roles.

“May he be greeted by his Ancestors on his return home.”

The Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta man's career spanned decades.

His works included touring his one-man show Jack Charles v The Crown based on his life, ABC's Cleverman and Preppers and he also appeared on SBS's Who Do You Think You Are.

Earlier this year, he spoke at Victoria's truth-telling Yoorrook Justice Commission about being a member of the Stolen Generations, taken from his mother as a four-month-old.

"I wasn't even told I was Aboriginal - I had to discover that for myself," Uncle Jack told the inquiry.

Uncle Jack Charles’ family has given permission to use his name and image.

With AAP.