The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Unorthodox First Dates Rise In Popularity, Including Axe Throwing

Unorthodox First Dates Rise In Popularity, Including Axe Throwing

Dinner, drinks, movies: these are all still popular choices. However, unconventional first-date activities are on the rise.

According to a British survey conducted by the iced coffee brand Emmi Caffe Latte, eight per cent of single people say activities such as axe-throwing are their preferred first date.

Let's hope it's a good date!

Emmi's marketing head, John Mulvey, said: “... Doing something a little out there like axe-throwing can be real ice-breakers that help us to relax just as quickly as a night at the movies or a couple of drinks or even getting to know someone over a meal.”

Who doesn't feel relaxed watching someone throw an object that could crack a skull?

Other activities like paintballing and crazy golf also make up these preferred less-traditional dates… nothing says romance like fierce competition.

Eleven per cent of those questioned said their preference was to head to a bar or club for a drink.

Going for a coffee as a first date is also growing in popularity, with twenty-four per cent choosing it as a romantic ice-breaker.

But having a meal is still Britain's favourite first date option, with twenty-five per cent preferring it.

Only five per cent said their favourite option was going to the movies, which was hugely popular a couple of generations ago.

It seems the humble dinner and a movie is on track to be replaced with the romantic double of axe-throwing and paragliding.

Taskmaster Australia Announces It's Season 2 Line-Up!
NEXT STORY

Taskmaster Australia Announces It's Season 2 Line-Up!

Advertisement

Related Articles

Taskmaster Australia Announces It's Season 2 Line-Up!

Taskmaster Australia Announces It's Season 2 Line-Up!

Big news, everyone, Taskmaster Australia has just announced its second season lineup!
Thumbs-Up Emoji In Text Message Costs Canadian Farmer $92,000

Thumbs-Up Emoji In Text Message Costs Canadian Farmer $92,000

A Canadian farmer has been ordered to pay C$82,000 ($92,000 AUD) for a breach of contract after using a thumbs-up emoji in a text.
Brad Pitt Rocks Up To F1 Grand Prix And Shocks Everyone With His Performance

Brad Pitt Rocks Up To F1 Grand Prix And Shocks Everyone With His Performance

Brad Pitt’s impressive performance at Silverstone left race fans shocked.
Cara Delevingne Snubs F1 Commentator Martin Brundle, Sparking Backlash Online

Cara Delevingne Snubs F1 Commentator Martin Brundle, Sparking Backlash Online

Supermodel Cara Delevingne appeared to snub iconic F1 commentator Martin Brundle by claiming she couldn’t hear anything. F1 fans were not happy.
You Can Now Get An Engagement Ring For Your Crocs, Finally

You Can Now Get An Engagement Ring For Your Crocs, Finally

Finally, someone has created a timeless symbol for love that we can all use because it fits inside those little croc holes.