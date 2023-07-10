Unorthodox First Dates Rise In Popularity, Including Axe Throwing

According to a British survey conducted by the iced coffee brand Emmi Caffe Latte, eight per cent of single people say activities such as axe-throwing are their preferred first date.

Let's hope it's a good date!

Emmi's marketing head, John Mulvey, said: “... Doing something a little out there like axe-throwing can be real ice-breakers that help us to relax just as quickly as a night at the movies or a couple of drinks or even getting to know someone over a meal.”

Who doesn't feel relaxed watching someone throw an object that could crack a skull?

Other activities like paintballing and crazy golf also make up these preferred less-traditional dates… nothing says romance like fierce competition.

Eleven per cent of those questioned said their preference was to head to a bar or club for a drink.

Going for a coffee as a first date is also growing in popularity, with twenty-four per cent choosing it as a romantic ice-breaker.

But having a meal is still Britain's favourite first date option, with twenty-five per cent preferring it.

Only five per cent said their favourite option was going to the movies, which was hugely popular a couple of generations ago.

It seems the humble dinner and a movie is on track to be replaced with the romantic double of axe-throwing and paragliding.