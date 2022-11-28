UN Calls For Great Barrier Reef To Join World Heritage' In-Danger' List

The UN's reactive monitoring mission has released its report after touring the reef in March when the Morrison Coalition government was still in power.

It says an in-danger listing for the reef is warranted, although the final word on that will rest with the World Heritage Committee when it meets next year.

The report takes Australia to task over climate change, poor water quality, and fishing.

It says the management frameworks, strategies and plans that are in place to protect the reef lack "clear climate change targets and implementation measures which are of upmost urgency".

Specifically, it notes the federal government has not passed laws enshrining a target of net zero emissions by 2050 - a goal that "remains aspirational" - and said both federal and state governments must adopt stronger emissions reduction policies consistent with stopping warming at 1.5C.

"Whilst efforts towards climate change adaptation have accelerated considerably in recent years, particularly with regards to research into coral restoration, it remains of utmost urgency to establish more concrete actions that are sufficient to conserve the outstanding universal value of the property," the report read.

It also says management frameworks, strategies and plans have not been fully implemented, particularly in relation to water quality and fishing.

Frequent mass bleachings and increased water acidity were proving a growing threat to corals, but not enough progress had been made to achieve targets in the reef's water quality improvement plan, largely due to the sheer scale of the challenge.