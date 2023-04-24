UN Ambassador Slammed After Wearing White Dress To Her Daughter's Wedding

Earlier this week, former US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley made the mistake of wearing what appeared to be a white dress to her daughter's wedding. Nikki defended the dress claiming it was actually gold, but the internet was having none of it.

The incident sparked a debate over wedding etiquette in general as many agreed the do's and don'ts of attending a wedding aren't all that well known.

Talking to FEMAIL, Myka Meier compiled a list of all you need to know about what is expected of you as a wedding guest.

"It's all about the happy couple: Don't draw attention to yourself by wearing anything too bold," she said. "The colour white is typically reserved for the couple getting married."

Myka also states that people struggle to find a price point for gifts to settle on and suggests that we should be spending around $50 to $100.

"In terms of an appropriate gift amount, it depends on your relationship with the couple. The average gift amount spent is $50 to $100, however, if it is a wedding of a close friend or family member, it can be $150 or more."

Myka also reminds us that in the snap-happy social media world we live in, always get permission before posting anything. Not just from the bride and groom either, she says that many guests may not want to be photographed or filmed dancing and drinking.

So there you have it. A brief guide on how to conduct yourself at the next wedding you attend. I'm off to a wedding next month, and I for one am very grateful there was no mention of excessive alcohol consumption.

Image: Twitter @NikkiHaley