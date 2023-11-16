The Project

Ultra-Marathon Runner Suspended After Travelling In A Car During Race

An ultra-marathon competitor has been dealt a 12 month ban for travelling in a car during the 2023 GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool 80km race.

In the world of ultra-marathons, the line between sheer determination and borderline madness can get a little blurry. But when it comes to leading British ultra-marathon competitor Joasia Zakrzewski, the line wasn’t so much blurry, as completely crossed.

Because in a stunning case of cheating, 47-year-old Zakrzewski - who has represented Great Britain in various ultra-marathon events and won multiple medals – has admitted that during the 80-kilometre Manchester to Liverpool event in April this year she…jumped into a friend’s car for part of it. 

Which apparently, is a bit of a no-no in what is traditionally considered a “footrace”, rather than a very slow division of Formula One. 

GPS tracking revealed Zakrzewski travelled almost 6 kilometres of the race in a car, getting enough of an advantage to finish third. Which does force us to ask; “Wait…she only finished third?! How slow was she for the rest of the race?!”

The only way that makes sense is if her friend’s car was out of petrol and she had to make a pitstop along the way to fill up.

Athletics authorities took a rather dim view of Zakrzewski’s actions, absolutely failing to see the funny side. 

Defending herself, Zakrzewski claimed that arriving from Australia the day before the race had left her confused, and that she had only got in the car after informing racing authorities she was injured, so would only complete the race for fun.

Which authorities might have believed, had she not posted to social media about how happy she was to have won third place. Whoops.

Zakrzewski is now banned from competing for 12 months, which is obviously bad news for her. 

On the plus side, a number of car companies are lining up to offer her a sponsorship deal when she picks up running again.

