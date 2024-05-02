The Project

UK's Naughty Knitters Defend Their Nude Doll Display

Two women, known as 'Britain's naughtiest knitters', have made a name for themselves by knitting risque naked figures and displaying them in the window of a village haberdashery and cafe.

The figures include a vicar, a policeman, a Rastafarian, and a woman and a man with a beard. The pair used patterns from the book Nudinits: Bare-bottomed Fun from the Village of Woolly Bush by Sarah Simi.

The naughty naked knitted pieces featured in a display that has been censored by Mike Alford, owner of The Hive, after complaints were made that they were too raunchy.

One woman complained that she didn't want her grandchildren 'looking at genitals', but the pair are defending their works, appearing on Lorraine to defend this work.

In addition to defending their pieces, they created the campaign Free the High Five to uncover the figures one and for all.

'We decided that we'd perhaps put [the knitted figures] in the window, just for a bit of fun, really, and it's just gone crazy,' the naughty knitters said.

'Well, we have one complaint - just one - and it just went stupid.

'One lady didn't like it. She said she couldn't take her grandchildren to school past the window.'

Following the complaints, placards were placed in front of the figures' private part, but the pair think naked knitting is the way forward, saying 'Let's have some fun. Get it out there.'

Sandra Witcombe, one half of the naughty knitting clan, said 'It was just a bit of fun, a bit of a laugh for the people of Shepton. They are actually quite difficult to make, it can take hours.

'The private parts are easy but the rest of it and the construction can take a long time.'

The naughty knitters display was created to raise funds for the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance Service.

