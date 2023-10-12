The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

UK’s Most Remote Inhabited Island Is Looking For A Deckhand, Paying AUD$47K A Year

UK’s Most Remote Inhabited Island Is Looking For A Deckhand, Paying AUD$47K A Year

A job on the UK’s most remote inhabited island is a dream for anyone wanting a bit of peace and quiet.

Fair Isle, 38 kilometres off Scotland’s mainland, is looking to add to its population of 60 with a part-time deckhand.

The successful applicant will work 31.5 hours a week for an annual salary of over $47k AUD. 

Fair Isle is thought to have been populated for as long as 6,000 years ago and was once owned by Norway back in the 14th century. Today, it is part of the National Trust for Scotland.

The job? Deckhand. What is a deckhand? Good question, and I should have looked it up. I think it’s got something to do with ships. Like a crew mate, maybe. Or someone who fixes the deck during a storm? I don’t know, and I’ll be honest, it sounds like hell. 

This is promoted as the dream job for any introvert, but how is being isolated on an island with, presumably, a terrible internet connection and no McDonald’s good for anyone? There’s no way this place has a KFC. 

Ok so I googled ‘deckhand’ and hit images, and it’s just a bunch of dudes pretending to be happy while they clean boats. The introvert’s dream job is surely anything from the comfort of their own home. 

I do like the idea of a short-term placement, though. Maybe two weeks on the island as a work experience kinda thing? But with nice living quarters and minimal work. Like no work at all. 

A holiday, perhaps.

Couple On Cute Romantic Getaway Report They Saw Bigfoot On Their Travels
NEXT STORY

Couple On Cute Romantic Getaway Report They Saw Bigfoot On Their Travels

Advertisement

Related Articles

Couple On Cute Romantic Getaway Report They Saw Bigfoot On Their Travels

Couple On Cute Romantic Getaway Report They Saw Bigfoot On Their Travels

A couple enjoying a romantic getaway in Colorado has reported capturing footage of the legendary creature known as Bigfoot.
Sydney Man Causes Outrage After Charging Housemates Higher Rent To Work From Home

Sydney Man Causes Outrage After Charging Housemates Higher Rent To Work From Home

A Sydney man has caused outrage after asking how much of a rent increase he should charge his housemate who works from home.
Billy Ray Cyrus Marries Australian Musician Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus Marries Australian Musician Firerose

Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus wed Australian musician Firerose in an intimate ceremony on Tuesday.
Voters Told To Reconsider Wearing Campaign T-Shirts To Voting Booths

Voters Told To Reconsider Wearing Campaign T-Shirts To Voting Booths

Voters at the Indigenous voice referendum have been warned to reconsider wearing campaign T-shirts and badges into polling booths.
Zac Efron Shows Off Insane New Look In 'The Iron Claw' Trailer

Zac Efron Shows Off Insane New Look In 'The Iron Claw' Trailer

Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White show off muscular physiques, tiny wrestling shorts and questionable haircuts in the latest trailer for A24 film, 'The Iron Claw'.