UK’s Most Remote Inhabited Island Is Looking For A Deckhand, Paying AUD$47K A Year

Fair Isle, 38 kilometres off Scotland’s mainland, is looking to add to its population of 60 with a part-time deckhand.

The successful applicant will work 31.5 hours a week for an annual salary of over $47k AUD.

Fair Isle is thought to have been populated for as long as 6,000 years ago and was once owned by Norway back in the 14th century. Today, it is part of the National Trust for Scotland.

The job? Deckhand. What is a deckhand? Good question, and I should have looked it up. I think it’s got something to do with ships. Like a crew mate, maybe. Or someone who fixes the deck during a storm? I don’t know, and I’ll be honest, it sounds like hell.

This is promoted as the dream job for any introvert, but how is being isolated on an island with, presumably, a terrible internet connection and no McDonald’s good for anyone? There’s no way this place has a KFC.

Ok so I googled ‘deckhand’ and hit images, and it’s just a bunch of dudes pretending to be happy while they clean boats. The introvert’s dream job is surely anything from the comfort of their own home.

I do like the idea of a short-term placement, though. Maybe two weeks on the island as a work experience kinda thing? But with nice living quarters and minimal work. Like no work at all.

A holiday, perhaps.